Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard star in first trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The ghosts have escaped New York.

In the first trailer for director Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the spooky action has shifted from Manhattan to rural Summerville, where single mom Callie (Carrie Coon) moves into an old farmhouse owned by her late father.

That father turns out to be former Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis in the original two movies), who has left all of his paranormal equipment hidden around the property.

When Spengler’s grandchildren – Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Travis (Finn Wolfhard) – show a ghost trap to their science teacher Mr Grooberson (Paul Rudd) a new adventure begins.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which also features original “Ghostbusters” cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver, blasts its way into cinemas worldwide from July 2020.