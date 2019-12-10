× 2-year-old killed in New Canaan crash

NEW CANAAN — A nearly two-year-old boy was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a car.

Police said around 8:45 AM, they received a 911 call about a young child that had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on North Wilton Road.

The child was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where emergency room personnel provided emergency care. Despite the efforts of many first responders, and emergency room personnel, the child succumbed to grave injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation by New Canaan Police Accident Reconstruction team as well as members of the Wilton and Darien Police Department Accident Reconstruction teams.

Police said, “We ask that the entire New Canaan Community put this child and the child’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”