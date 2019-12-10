4 people in police custody after shooting near Connecticut State Capitol building

HARTFORD — Four people are in police custody after a shooting and foot chase near the State Capitol Building.

Police said that they were alerted by ShotSpotter, which led them to the area of Frog Hollow neighborhood Tuesday night.

The suspects were seen in a stolen car near the capitol building. The car was said to be stolen out of Coventry.

Four people got out of the car and ran from police.

Police said that all “four juveniles and two guns were recovered.”

Both guns seized by police were confirmed stolen.

One of the suspects was arrested three weeks earlier in stolen car. This mark’s the suspects fifth stolen car arrest in Hartford alone.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

One firearm recovered from this incident was listed as stolen, the other has an obliterated serial #. One of the juveniles arrested today was arrested three weeks ago in Hartford-in a stolen car. BTW, this marks his 5th stolen car arrest in Hartford alone. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 11, 2019

Detectives conducting proactive investigation of recent spike in shots fired in Frog Hollow neighborhood observe stolen car fleeing the scene of gunshots on Capitol Ave. Unmarked cars converge-4 suspects flee on foot, caught after foot pursuit. 4 juvys, 2 guns recovered. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 11, 2019