4 people in police custody after shooting near Connecticut State Capitol building

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Four people are in police custody after a shooting and foot chase near the State Capitol Building.
Police said that they were alerted by ShotSpotter, which led them to the area of Frog Hollow neighborhood Tuesday night.
The suspects were seen in a stolen car near the capitol building. The car was said to be stolen out of Coventry.
Four people got out of the car and ran from police.
Police said that all “four juveniles and two guns were recovered.”
Both guns seized by police were confirmed stolen.
One of the suspects was arrested three weeks earlier in stolen car. This mark’s the suspects fifth stolen car arrest in Hartford alone.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.
41.765804 -72.673372