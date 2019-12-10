× Biden leads in Quinnipiac poll of Democratic presidential candidates

HAMDEN — A new Quinnipiac Poll released Tuesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with the strongest lead he has had since the end of the summer, with 29 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic.

Polling officials said, “Biden is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 15 percent, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 9 percent. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has 5 percent, businessman Andrew Yang receives 4 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar gets 3 percent. No other candidate tops 2 percent.”

“This is the first time Biden has had a double-digit lead since August, and Sanders’ best number since June. While Warren’s numbers seem to have stabilized, Buttigieg’s numbers have dipped,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll was conducted from December 4 to 9, andsurveyed 1,553 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. The survey includes 665 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.