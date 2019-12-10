12 Deals of Christmas
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sexual assault conviction

December 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania appeals court has rejected Bill Cosby’s bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The ruling Tuesday is being closely watched as Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

Defense lawyers say the trial judge improperly allowed five other accusers to testify.

But the state Superior Court says the testimony is lawful and shows Cosby had a pattern of drugging and molesting women.

The 82-year-old Cosby is serving a 3- to 10-year prison term for the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home. He can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.

