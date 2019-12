Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINCHESTER -- A Boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for town of Winchester.

Officials said that the water system lost pressure around 6 p.m due to a water main break.

Due to the chance of harmful microbes that can enter the water, residents of Winchester are being asked to boil their water before using it.

The advisory is likely to be in effect for at least two days until the problem is fixed.

The town of Winchester will inform the public when the advisory is lifted.