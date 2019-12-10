Democrats to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump Tuesday

12 Deals of Christmas
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday morning. That’s according to two sources familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss the proceedings and granted anonymity.

Democrats are expected to put forward one charge against the president of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress, according to one of the people. Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against Trump are expected to announce next steps early Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump.

USA Today reports that the articles are expected to cover Trump’s request that Ukraine look into issues that would help him politically, including investigating Joe Biden who is a rival against Trump in the 2020 presidential elections.

Once articles are presented, the House will hold a debate and may vote before Christmas. If either of the articles are passed, Trump would be officially become the third U.S. president to be impeached.

The process would then move to the Senate in January. It would be presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. House members would act as prosecutors. The White House would, presumably, provide a defense — although it has thus far declined invitations to appear at House proceedings.

The senators would be the jury. If two-thirds of the senators vote to convict, then Trump could be removed from office. That would require 20 Republicans to vote in favor of conviction, assuming every Democrat and independent also do so — a result that appears unlikely given how partisan the inquiry has been.

It was 21 years ago this month that the House impeached President Bill Clinton. Articles of impeachment were presented on December 11 and 12, 1998. Two of the four articles were passed on December 19.

 

