FBI search Naugatuck for missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

NAUGATUCK -- The search for the missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales expanded into town of Naugatuck Tuesday.

Lt. Patrick Lynch of Ansonia confirmed that the FBI were our in the town searching that morning.

Police could not say where exactly the search was happening, but said it was in connection with the Amber Alert.

Morales has been missing since December 2.

FOX61 received new pictures of Morales as her family continues to beg for her return.

Morales' mother, Christine Holloway, was identified as the victim December 4.

If you have information to report you can call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia police Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885.