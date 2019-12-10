12 Deals of Christmas
Fotis Dulos’ Fore Group sued by Savings Bank of Danbury

Posted 8:44 PM, December 10, 2019

Hartford, Ct. - 12/04/2019 - Fotis Dulos examines a financial document by his attorney William Murray during a civil case in Hartford Superior Court. Gloria Farber, the wife of Hilliard Farber and the mother of Jennifer Farber Dulos, is claiming Dulos owes the estate over $2.5 million in unpaid loans. Jennifer Farber Dulos was estranged from husband Fotis Dulos when disappeared in May of this year. Pool Photograph by Mark Mirko | The Hartford Courant

STAMFORD — Another lawsuit was filed in Stamford Superior Court against Fotis Dulos’ construction business, Fore Group, for $2.7 million.

The Savings Bank of Danbury is seeking $2.7 million in damages based on claims that Dulos’ construction company failed to pay a mortgage for a New Canaan home. The home in question is up for sale on the Fore Group’s website.

The lawsuit alleges Dulos guaranteed to pay the mortgage for the property on May 14, 2018, but the payment was never deposited to the bank.

The parents of the still missing Jennifer Dulos are also involved since Dulos was loaned money by the Farber estate.

Farber is suing Dulos and the Fore Group, claiming they are owed up to $3 million.

Dulos recently testified in court, denying that he owed the Farber Estate anything and the money was a gift.

Read the new suit in full below:

