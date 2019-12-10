× Gold coins worth $4,000 found in Bristol Salvation Army kettle

BRISTOL — Someone threw three gold coins worth over $4,000 into a Salvation Army kettle in Bristol last month according to officials.

The coins were found in a Salvation Army Red Kettle at Price Chopper in Bristol on Wednesday, November 27. Officers and staff were counting the cash in the kettle when they discovered the South African Kruegerrands.

“We were so surprised and amazed when we found the coins,” said Captain Sharenna Echavarria, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army in Bristol. “We are extremely blessed by the generosity of this donor.” Officials said the coins have been appraised at $4,050.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen a gold coin in one of our kettles in 30 plus years as a Salvation Army officer,” said Major Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in CT & RI. “You usually hear about it happening somewhere out in the Midwest. Here we had not one, but three were found in our backyard in Bristol, CT. We are so humbly grateful.”