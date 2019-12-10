× Governor Lamont, legislators announce plans for special session to address transportation deal

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut’s top politicians, announced Tuesday that they plan to hold a special session next year.

According to the press release, the legislative session will be held to address a bonding bill and a long-term plan for Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure.

“We are committed to investing in transportation without recklessly raiding the rainy day fund, which will only lead to increased taxes and drastic cuts to education, municipal aid, and other vital state programs and services in the future,” said a joint press statement.

The new regular legislative session begins in February. Lamont and Democratic legislative leaders appear to agree on a plan to install truck-only bridge tolls on a dozen bridges to help raise funds.