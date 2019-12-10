× Hamden police investigating after bullet fired into home

HAMDEN — Police are investigating after a bullet struck a home on Saturday.

Police said at 7:30p.m. they were called to a home on Easton Street residence on the report of shots fired.

A resident told police that she opened her front door to retrieve a food delivery. “While the delivery driver was standing on her front steps, several gunshots were fired in their direction, from an occupant seated inside of a fleeing motor vehicle, said police.

There were no reported injuries. A bullet entered the residence, striking an entertainment system. Several people were inside of the residence at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4052.