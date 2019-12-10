Manchester school collects snacks for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- The giving season continues, this time in Manchester.

The student body at the Cornerstone Christian School in Manchester may be small, but their impact is mighty.

They spent the day packing up what they are calling "snack sacks".

For the past several weeks the students have been collecting non-perishable food items.

They put it all together and will be donating them to those in need in Hartford. There are 185 students in the school, and together they made about 200 bags.

”It’s also an opportunity to think about someone beyond yourself, that’s always a good thing when you can incorporate that into a student's education,” said Dawn Snellenberger, Assistant Administrator, Cornerstone Christian School.