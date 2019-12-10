× Metro-North bans alcohol on trains from noon Saturday to noon Sunday

Alcohol will be banned on Metro-North trains this weekend during the SantaCon event in New York City.

The 24-hour ban for alcohol on Metro-North trains and at stations will be in effect from 12 Noon, Sat., Dec. 14 to 12 Noon, Sun., Dec. 15 to maintain orderly travel during this weekend’s SantaCon event.

Officials said, “MTA police officers will be on duty at Grand Central Terminal and stations throughout Metro-North territory, as well as on trains to enforce this 24-hour restriction. MTA Police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses. Violators may also be subject to removal from the train or station by police.”

