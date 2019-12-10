× Milford AT&T store manager facing charges after sending explicit videos to himself from customer phone

MILFORD — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after an incident where he abused his power.

Milford Police arrested 35-year-old Raymond Small on a warrant Monday after he was accused of sending himself sexually explicit videos via text message from a customer’s phone.

According to police, Small was working as a manager of the AT&T store at 1319 Boston Post Road in Milford when the incident occurred on July 14.

Small has been charges with 3rd degree Computer Crimes and five counts of Unlawful Dissemination of an Intimate Image.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

That court-date is scheduled for January 7.