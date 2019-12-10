12 Deals of Christmas
New Haven Police issue Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl

Posted 1:04 PM, December 10, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Taniyla Wells has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs 100 lbs. It’s not known what clothing she was wearing. She was last seen Tuesday, in New Haven.  Police did not provide a photo of the girl.

Contact New Haven Police with any information at 203-946-6321. 

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

