Norwalk police looking to identify 3 male suspects in stolen vehicle incident

NORWALK — Police are looking for the men pictured in surveillance snapshots on December 2nd.

Police said they are investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened December 2nd on Penny Lane. The vehicle was later found in New Haven.

Police are looking to identify the three male suspects in the pictures above in connection with their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to contact Detective Taranto at 203-854-3102. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com