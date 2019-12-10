Rain increases this afternoon; Chance for some snow Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's warm out there this morning, and temperatures aren't going to move much during the day! Mainly quiet this morning but rain returns this afternoon.

By this afternoon, steadier rain moves back in. While you may not need the umbrella this morning, it may be wise to take it anyway if you'll be out this afternoon.

As we head towards the evening, the wind will change (from SW to NW) as a cold front comes in. That’ll usher in enough cold air to likely change us over to a bit of snow for Wednesday mornings commute.

Snow accumulation is possible as this front moves through, enough to make the roads slick. At this point, it appears a scattered 1″-3″ snowfall is likely, especially in southeastern CT. While it's not a huge storm for us, it may be enough to cause a few delays for commute to work or school for the kids. There are some signs the snow may linger in southeastern CT through mid/late morning, so we'll be tracking that on radar on Wednesday morning. To check the latest updates on school delays or closings, you can find the info here.

It’s unsettled into Wednesday before breaking for sun which will continue into Thursday. However, the chill will be back with temperatures in the 30s for the remainder of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Warm for December. Mostly cloudy with rain moving back in by the afternoon. Highs: 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain switches to snow. Scattered coating to an inch or two, with up to 3″ possible in southeastern CT. Lows: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow showers (especially southeastern CT), then clearing skies with afternoon sun. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance for showers. High: Upper 30s

