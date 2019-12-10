Torrington man says dogs may have caused child’s injuries

12 Deals of Christmas
TORRINGTON — A Torrington man charged with injuring an 8-month-old child in his care told investigators the baby was hurt by the family dogs, or in a fall from a couch.

Austin Higley, of Torrington, was freed on $10,000 bond after pleading not guilty Monday to charges including risk of injury to a child.

Police started investigating in August when the girl was brought to the hospital with leg and skull fractures.

The 24-year-old Higley denies causing the girl’s injuries. Under police questioning, Higley said three dogs, including a German shepherd and a Labrador retriever, may have knocked the child over while playing.

