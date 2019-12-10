12 Deals of Christmas
UConn board set to approve 5 years of tuition hikes

The Wilbur Cross Building on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.

The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees is set to approve a plan that would increase tuition for its undergraduate students by more than $3,200 over the next five years.

That is an increase of more than 23% for in-state students and just under 9% for out-of-state students.

Under the plan being voted on Wednesday, the total cost of attending the school in the 2020-21 academic year, including fees, room and board and other costs would come to $31,092 for in-state students and $53,760 for out-of-state students.

Tuition and fees account for 41% of UConn’s annual $1.46 billion operating budget.

