WATCH: Kentucky police ‘debut’ musical PSA about car break-ins

Posted 7:52 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, December 10, 2019

Photo Credit: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, KY — The hills are alive with the sounds of a public service announcement.

As Connecticut continues to deal with car break-ins, the city of Lexington, Kentucky is dealing with the issue in its own original way.

The men and women of the Lexington Police Department did a parody video of the classic song from the Sound of Music, “My Favorite Things.”

Instead of favorite things however, different officers warn how whatever is in your car can soon become stolen.

Joking aside, the police department’s message was clear. Lock your car doors and keep valuables out of sight.

Watch the full PSA below:

