WorkinCT: Favarh in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a business that fuses two businesses together.

Favarh, based in Canton, started back in 1958 when services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities were limited. Parents raised money and started a day school and the rest was history! The program focuses on placing adults in recreational activities, residential communities and work programs like the one we explored for this week’s WorkinCT.

At Plymouth Springs, a Bristol-based manufacturing company, six Favarh workers work the line while adding to the bottom line. Stephen Morris the Executive Director at Favarh says “Plymouth spring is a great example of how a company can benefit from using Favarh staffing service. Giving people an opportunity to earn money to pay their own bills and live as independently as possible.”

Joe Devoe from Plymouth Springs explained production is up and so is the moral. FOX61’s Rachel Piscitelli spoke with some of the Favarh placed employees and they all expressed how much they enjoyed working for the company.

One issue that Farvah has been faced with though is getting more and more companies open to the idea of Favrah placed employees.

Morris says to give Favarh a call if you are a business looking to get involved or reach out through their website.