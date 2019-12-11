Mark Barden, father of Daniel, a boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, embraces his daughter Natalie as they perform during a March for our Lives Rally at Fairfield Hills Campus, in Newtown Connecticut on August 12, 2018. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
As Newtown students grow up, some turn to activism
NEWTOWN — Siblings of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and students who lived through it have grown up to become young voices of the gun violence prevention movement.
It’s been seven years since 20 first graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown, Connecticut, school on Dec. 14, 2012.
Natalie Barden’s brother, Daniel, died at age 7.
She’s now a 17-year-old high school senior who’s active in gun control advocacy.
J.T. Lewis lost his 6-year-old brother, Jesse, in the shooting.
He’s now a University of Connecticut student running for state Senate as a Republican and calling for better school security and mental health programs.
