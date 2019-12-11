× Boil Water Advisory issued for Coventry

COVENTRY — A Boil Water Advisory was issued for the town of Coventry Wednesday afternoon.

Customers of the General Water water system are being asked to boil their tap water as a precaution before consuming it.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break that caused a loss of water pressure.

Officials said that about 150 people are being impacted by this advisory.

The advisory will be in effect until the state certified lab confirms there is no longer bacteria in the water.