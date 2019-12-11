× Cambridge study finds the best and worst days for holiday travel

The holidays can be a hectic and distracting time for most people.

Combined that fact and the expected nearly 112.5 million people who will be traveling between the week before Christmas and the day after New Years, can create a dangerous combination.

The Cambridge Mobile Telematics decided help travelers by analyzing data of over 8.3 million US drivers from last year to find out the best and worst times to hit the road during the holidays.

CMT found that the December 20 is the most dangerous day to travel and December 21 is the most congested time. If you are looking to hit the road early, the CMT found that December 23 is the least distracted and congested day for drivers.

The most dangerous cities to travel during the holidays belong to the major cities like Chicago, Baltimore, or New York. Some safest cities are Albany, Cape Cod, or Raleigh.

For CMT’s full findings click here.