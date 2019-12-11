12 Deals of Christmas
Colorado State hires Farmington native, Steve Addazio as football coach

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Steve Addazio of the Boston College Eagles looks on during the second half of the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Demon Deacons defeat the Eagles 27-24. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Colorado State has hired Farmington native, Steve Addazio to take over as its head football coach. Addazio wasn’t out of work long after being fired by Boston College on Dec. 1.

He was 44-44 in seven seasons with the Eagles. The 60-year-old Addazio steps in at Colorado State for Mike Bobo after Bobo resigned last week.

Bobo and the university reached a financial settlement.

Addazio agreed to a five-year contract Wednesday, with a base salary of $1.5 million in the first year and with a $50,000 increase each year of the deal.

Addazio was the head coach of Cheshire High School from 1988 to 1994. Over twenty of his high school players earned places on the roster of college football programs. He led Cheshire to forty-nine consecutive victories, the second longest streak in the nation.

Cheshire also won three consecutive state titles and was ranked in the top twenty-five high school football teams in the country under Addazio.

