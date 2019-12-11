Daytrippers: Riding the rails at Winterfest, a tradition on the tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- Every December, The Connecticut Trolley Museum celebrates a tradition that's been running down their tracks for 41 years.

Winterfest and Tunnel of Lights is shining as bright as it ever has thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers who dress up a half dozen vintage trolley cars with Christmas decorations and have strung about 850 thousand lights all across the grounds.

Justin Chasse, the operations manager at the Connecticut Trolley Museum said, "it's generation after generation that keeps coming here which is amazing to me."

This year, inside the museum, all the trolleys have also been decked out for the holidays.

Gina Maria Alimberti, the business manager at the Trolley Museum said, "you can come and visit Santa, you can take a 20 to 30 minute trolley ride into the Tunnel of Lights, we have closed trolley cars and open trolley cars."

A favorite ride for the thousands of visitors who come for Winterfest each December is aboard car 355, better known as the Electro-Toboggan, now 117 years old.

"It makes the holiday season," Chasse said. "This is what the holidays and Christmas are all about."

