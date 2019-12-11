× DEEP employee accused of making threats faces probation

WEST HARTFORD — A former Connecticut state employee whose guns were seized after he allegedly made threatening comments to co-workers has been ordered to serve two years of probation.

John Hirschfeld, of West Hartford, was granted accelerated rehabilitation Tuesday. If he completes his probation, the charges will be dismissed.

Hirschfeld was ordered to stay away from state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection headquarters and also must undergo mental health treatment.

Police seized weapons from Hirschfeld’s home in July, including an AR-15 rifle that met the definition of a banned assault weapon.

Hirschfeld’s lawyer says his illegal possession of the gun was “inadvertent.”

