× Ellington man accused of operating ‘sex dungeon,’ pleads guilty to child pornography charge in Federal court

BRIDGEPORT– Ellington resident Simon Hessler pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to one count of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Hessler engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor and used his phone to take pictures between July 2016 and November 2018. The victim was said to be under 12 at the time of the abuse.

Hessler kept dozens of these pictures, along with other videos and pictures of child pornography on a USB.

The suspect is facing a minimum term of 15 years in prison. Hessler is scheduled to be back in Federal court March 4, 2020.

Hessler is also facing charges in the state level including operating a “sex dungeon.” He was charged once in November 2018 and again in November 2019, while he was in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled to be December 13.