Former Old Lyme TV personality gets prison time for child molestation

Posted 4:45 PM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, December 11, 2019

A former home remodeling show personality convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl at his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Day of New London reports that 37-year-old Christopher Dionne learned his punishment Wednesday in a New London court.

He also must serve 10 years of probation after prison and register as a sex offender.

Dionne appeared on an episode of HGTV's “Family Flip.”  Production of his new show, A&E's “House Rescue,” was suspended after his arrest last year.

Prosecutors said Dionne inappropriately touched his daughter's best friend in November 2017. Dionne maintains his innocence and intends to appeal.

