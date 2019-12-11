Former TV personality gets prison time for child molestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former home remodeling show personality convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl at his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Day of New London reports that 37-year-old Christopher Dionne learned his punishment Wednesday in a New London court.

He also must serve 10 years of probation after prison and register as a sex offender.

Dionne appeared on an episode of HGTV's “Family Flip.” Production of his new show, A&E's “House Rescue,” was suspended after his arrest last year.

Prosecutors said Dionne inappropriately touched his daughter's best friend in November 2017. Dionne maintains his innocence and intends to appeal.