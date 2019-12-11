× Hartford woman charged with manslaughter after police say she gave a man narcotics that killed him in 2017

DANIELSON — State Police have made an arrest in the death of a 49-year-old man who was found unresponsive with a hypodermic needle in his hand at a Windham apartment back in October of 2017.

According to officials, an extensive 2-year investigation determined that 38-year-old Teresa Deriso, of Hartford, provided the narcotics to this deceased male at the Plains Road residence.

Police say Deriso was using these narcotics with the deceased male, and she also injected the male with a syringe containing narcotics, as he was unable to do so himself.

Officials pronounced the male dead on scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later reported the cause of death to be “accute heroin and cocaine intoxication.”

Deriso appeared before a Danielson Superior Court judge Tuesday on unrelated charges that she is currently sentenced to York Correctional for.

She was arrested at court on new charges related to the overdose including, 1st-degree Manslaughter, Administration of a Narcotic by Non-Drug Dependent Person and Possession of Narcotics.

A surety bond of $250,000 was applied.

State Police did not identify the deceased victim.