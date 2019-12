× HELP! Windsor owner looking for 16-year-old blind, deaf dog

WINDSOR — A dog was reported missing from a Windsor home on Monday.

According to a friend of the owner, the dog went missing from a residence on Midian Avenue near Deerfield Road.

The 16-year-old dog is totally blind and deaf and was last seen Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen this dog or with information is asked to contact Julia Toomey at 413-328-8360.