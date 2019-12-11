12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Judiciary panel takes first steps toward impeachment vote

Posted 11:05 PM, December 11, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee meets during the markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on December 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

The House Judiciary Committee has taken the first steps toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol.

Democrats and Republicans used the otherwise procedural meeting to deliver sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment.

Both sides appealed to Americans’ sense of history.

Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s “constitutional crime spree” and Republicans decrying the “hot garbage’’ impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.