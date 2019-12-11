× Man arrested in connection with Hartford night club stabbing

HARTFORD — Omar Torres was arrested Wednesday in connection with a night club stabbing.

Police responded to The Pearl Club on calls of one person being stabbed around 9:16 p.m on November 26.

Witnesses told police at the club, that the fight happened inside before spilling out into the parking lot. Torres allegedly stabbed the man multiple times before running back inside of the club. The victim also left the club before police arrived.

The 31 year-old victim was brought to Hartford Hospital before police arrived to the crime scene. Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Torres , 46, is facing assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on bond and is scheduled to be in court for December 12.