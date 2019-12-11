× Meriden woman charged with scamming thousands of dollars from public assistance programs

MERIDEN — Nicole Rondeau was arrested and charged Wednesday, with stealing about $16,579 public assistance programs.

The four programs that Rondeau allegedly stole from, are financed by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

According to the arrest warrant, the suspect received the money after submitting fraudulent applications and forging supporting documentations. That included not reporting her husband as a household member and failing to report his earned income.

Rondeau collected $4,962 from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), $5,352 from Care4Kids, $5,610 from Husky Medicaid and $780 from the Connecticut Energy Assistance program. Officials said she was not entitled to receive any of this money. She is being charged larceny in the first degree and forgery in the first degree.

Rondeau was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court December 23. If convicted, Rondeau could face up to 20 years.