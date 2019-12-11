× Missing 16-year-old Windsor blind, deaf dog found dead

WINDSOR — A dog that had been missing since December 11 was sadly found dead Monday.

Harley was said to have gotten out last week and was last seen December 13.

The 16-year-old dog was totally blind and deaf.

A friend of the owner, Julia Toomey said that Harley was out to long and was too old to be survive the weather conditions.

Luckily, Harley’s body was found and returned to her family for closure.

The dog went missing from a residence on Midian Avenue near Deerfield Road.