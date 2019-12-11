× New drugs show rare promise against advanced breast cancer

SAN ANTONIO — Doctors are reporting unusually good results from tests of two experimental drugs in women with an aggressive form of breast cancer that had spread widely and resisted treatment.

One drug showed particular ability to reach tumors in the brain.

The other is like a guided missile that pairs a homing device for cancer cells with chemotherapy that’s released when it reaches them.

Results were disclosed Wednesday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium and in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The studies involve cancers that are called HER2 positive.