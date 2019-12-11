12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

New Zealand volcano vents steam, delays recovery of bodies

Posted 10:26 AM, December 11, 2019, by

A New Zealand volcano is venting more steam and mud after a deadly eruption two days ago.

Scientists say volcanic tremors are rising, too, and another eruption at White Island is possible in the next 24 hours.

Six people were confirmed dead in Monday’s eruption, but the increased volcanic activity is delaying the retrieval of eight other bodies believed to remain on the island.

Many of the 30 people still hospitalized have critical burns.

Australia’s government plans to bring some patients to Australian hospitals for continuing treatment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.