New Zealand volcano vents steam, delays recovery of bodies

A New Zealand volcano is venting more steam and mud after a deadly eruption two days ago.

Scientists say volcanic tremors are rising, too, and another eruption at White Island is possible in the next 24 hours.

Six people were confirmed dead in Monday’s eruption, but the increased volcanic activity is delaying the retrieval of eight other bodies believed to remain on the island.

Many of the 30 people still hospitalized have critical burns.

Australia’s government plans to bring some patients to Australian hospitals for continuing treatment.