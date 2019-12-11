× PD: Naugatuck man arrested, charged with animal cruelty after killing girlfriend’s cat

NAUGATUCK — A 25-year-old man from Naugatuck was arrested and charged after police say he killed his girlfriend’s cat.

According to police, they were called to an apartment on North Main Street to investigate a reported domestic dispute.

While officers investigated, they learned that Christopher Monteleone killed his girlfriend’s cat. Police say through interviews with Monteleone and the girlfriend, they learned that the cat’s death stemmed from a history of domestic abuse toward the victim and the cat.

Police say they located physical evidence, including the remains of the cat, that substantiated the victim’s allegation that Monteleone was responsible for its death.

The cat’s remains were taken to UConn’s Necropsy Lab for further evaluation.

Monteleone was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Cruelty to Animals. He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday.