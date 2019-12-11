× Police service dog Koda to retire early from the Westport Police Department

WESTPORT — The Westport Police Department announced with a heavy heart Wednesday that their service dog Koda will be retired due to recently diagnosed health concerns.

Koda is a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois that joined the department in February 2012. At 18 months old, Koda completed a thorough ten-week training course where he became certified in narcotics detection, tracking, handler protection, and criminal apprehension.

Police say that since the beginning of his career, Koda has been partnered up with Officer James Loomer. Together, they have responded to over 600 K9 related calls in Westport and other neighboring towns.

Police say to honor Koda’s career, they plan to raise funds to purchase and train a new police service dog that will continue Koda’s legacy.

Police plan to announce Koda’s early retirement as well as the fundraising initiative at a ceremony. The ceremony will take place on December 13th at 9:30 a.m. in the Westport Police Department’s classroom located at 50 Jesup Road in Westport.