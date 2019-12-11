× SAG Awards 2020: Full list of nominees

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA (CCT)

The 2020 Awards season is in full swing. Just a few days after the Golden Globes nominees were announced, The Screen Actors Guild have announced the nominees for the 26th annual SAG awards.

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year. The announcements were streamed live on the SAG, TNT, and TruTV sites, as well as the TNT and TBS YouTube channels and Facebook pages.

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST. A host has not yet been announced.

Robert De Niro will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Leonardo DiCaprio will present the honor.

Here are the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, updated live.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily King, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elizabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’O, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”

“Parasite”