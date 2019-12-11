Snow winds down across the state during the course of the morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a snowy morning across Connecticut. While we're not seeing any huge accumulation, the timing is enough to cause issues for the morning commute (slippery roads, school delays).

The warm ground will play a roll in how much accumulates, especially during the initial change over. We're anticipating 1" to 3" statewide but there could be 4"-6" amounts scattered across Connecticut.

The snow will end for most of the state between 7 AM and 10 AM but could linger longer for parts of southeastern CT (see graphic below).

To check the latest updates on school delays or closings, you can find the info here. But kids, do your homework. While there will likely be some school delays, closings seem less likely.

Clouds will break for some sun midday into the afternoon on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunny but cooler with highs in the low-mid 30s. Then we'll see another RAIN STORM Saturday with highs in the 50s. Showers could start as early as Friday afternoon.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Early AM snow, then clearing skies with afternoon sun. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, showers developing in the afternoon. High: Near 40.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy, warm. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny, High: Near 40.

