Stamford Police investigating woman’s disappearance

Posted 6:53 AM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, December 11, 2019

STAMFORD — Stamford Police say they are actively investigating the disappearance of 41-year-old Karolina Martinez Vanni.

Her family reported her missing, and she was last seen Monday, walking north on Lockwood Avenue from her Cove Road home.

Martinez Vanni is described as having brown hair with a length that comes down to mid-neck, and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140-150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Stamford Police Department with any information at 203-977-4417.

 

