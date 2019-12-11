× TIME names Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year

Author: TEGNA

TIME has revealed Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year.

The accolade, announced Wednesday on NBC’s TODAY show, recognizes an individual or group of people who “most influenced the news and the world” during the past year.

TIME has featured a Person of the Year since 1927. The title is not necessarily an award or an honor, rather the magazine makes a selection each year of a person who has most influenced the world “for good or ill.”