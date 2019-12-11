12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

TIME names Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year

Posted 7:56 AM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, December 11, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 11: Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at the plenary session during the COP25 Climate Conference on December 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The COP25 conference brings together world leaders, climate activists, NGOs, indigenous people and others for two weeks in an effort to focus global policy makers on concrete steps for heading off a further rise in global temperatures. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Author: TEGNA 

TIME has revealed Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year.

The accolade, announced Wednesday on NBC’s TODAY show, recognizes an individual or group of people who “most influenced the news and the world” during the past year.

TIME has featured a Person of the Year since 1927. The title is not necessarily an award or an honor, rather the magazine makes a selection each year of a person who has most influenced the world “for good or ill.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.