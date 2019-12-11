× Two armed robbery suspects arrested at North Haven Target following high-speed police chase

NORTH HAVEN — Two people suspected of committing a robbery with a handgun are in custody Wednesday following a high-speed police chase.

North Haven Police took to Facebook to report officer responded to a Best Western on Washington Ave at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Upon officer’s arrival, the suspect vehicle began to leave the parking lot, then leading police on a chase on I-91 Southbound.

North Haven PD ended their chase at Exit 10 on I-91 Southbound due to high speeds and heavy traffic.

According to police, the vehicle crashed exiting the highway onto Universal Drive.

NoHPD’s K-9 Taro tracked the suspects’ path across Universal Drive, over several rail road tracks and to a tall fence near Target.

Officers arrested the two suspects inside the store.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspects, nor the charges.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.