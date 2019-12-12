10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program

12 Deals of Christmas
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 17: A view of an official Wilson Sporting Goods "The Duke" football with a New Orleans Saints team logo is seen at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 17, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program.

They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers.

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006.

It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

