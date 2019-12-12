3 people arrested in connection with Norwalk carjacking

NORWALK — Three people are facing charges for allegedly stealing a car early Thursday morning.

Police said they received calls of an attempted carjacking that was taking place on Bouton Street. The suspects were believed to be driving in a silver BMW. A few minutes later, police heard that there was a carjacking in the area of Kettle Road.

Officers were told that the two suspects were armed with guns.

Westport police soon saw a silver BMW traveling northbound on I-95. The car was pulled over in Fairfield.

The silver BMW was found to be stolen from New Haven on December 11. A gun was found inside the car.

Two men, identified as Sherod Manick and Noel Adon, were taken into police custody along with a juvenile. Police said the juvenile was in possession of counterfeit US currency.

The stolen car from Norwalk has not been located by police.

Manick and Adon are facing various charges including larceny in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

Adon was arrested in 2018 in connection with another stolen car investigation out of East Haven.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Downer at 203-854- 3182 or Detective English at 203-854-3038.