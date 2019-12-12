9th Annual ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ held Friday to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 2011, thoughts of children across the state have worn their pajamas to school in solidarity with pediatric patients at Connecticut Children's Medical Center (CCMC). The patients often have to wear PJs for days, weeks, or longer while fighting cancer and blood disorders.

This year, 176 Dunkin' restaurants in the state will also participate in 'PJ Day for the Kids' with employees wearing their pajamas to work on Friday. Last year, 130 stores participated.

The participating Dunkin' locations will also have collection bins where guests can show their support by making a donation to CCMC.

