AP source: Porcello, Mets agree to $10 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK – A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that former American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have a agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

Porcello is a right-hander who turns 31 this month. He was a member of the 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox team. He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston.

He joins a Mets rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.

Porcello grew up in New Jersey, and attended Seton Hall Prep.