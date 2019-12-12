12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

AP source: Porcello, Mets agree to $10 million, 1-year deal

Posted 1:36 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, December 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eugene Garcia - Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that former American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have a agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

Porcello is a right-hander who turns 31 this month. He was a member of the 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox team. He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston.

He joins a Mets rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.

Porcello grew up in New Jersey, and attended Seton Hall Prep.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.